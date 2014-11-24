Nov 24 China's world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang served a three-month ban for a failed doping test earlier this year, the Chinese Anti-Doping Agency said on Monday.

The agency said Sun tested positive for trimetazidin, a stimulant that was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA banned list this year.

Sun tested positive in May during the national swimming championships, it added. (Writing by Julian Linden; Editing by Peter Rutherford)