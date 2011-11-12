TOKYO Nov 12 Australian swimming great
Ian Thorpe flopped again in his comeback bid, failing to reach
the final of the 100 metres freestyle at a World Cup meet in
Tokyo on Saturday.
Winner of five Olympic gold medals, Thorpe clocked 49.45
seconds at the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Centre to
finish 12th in the heats and miss out on the final.
It was Thorpe's second successive setback in an event he
once dominated, having failed to reach the final in Beijing
earlier this week.
Australian head coach Leigh Nugent put a positive spin on
the result as Thorpe, returning to competitive swimming after a
five-year absence, trimmed 0.76 seconds off his time in China.
"He dropped nearly a second in his final 50 from Beijing,"
Nugent was quoted as saying by the Australia's AAP news agency.
"The time drop was a significant leap for Ian and that swim
shows the sort of improvements that he can make."
Thorpe, who hopes to qualify for next year's London
Olympics, has withdrawn from the heats for the 100m individual
medley.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by
Editing by Alastair Himmer; To comment on this story: email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more swimming stories