SINGAPORE Nov 5 Australia's most successful Olympian Ian Thorpe had his first swimming meet back after a five-year absence end prematurely on Saturday when he failed to qualify for the finals of the 100 metre butterfly in a World Cup race.

Thorpe, winner of five Olympic golds, finished third in his heat in Singapore with a time of 54.09 to rank 11th overall and outside the top eight qualifiers for the finals later on Saturday.

It was the second day back in competition for Thorpe, who finished seventh in the final of the 100m individual medley on Friday in Singapore. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Peter Rutherford. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

