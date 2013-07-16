LONDON, July 16 Swinton, one of Britain's biggest high street insurance brokers, has been fined 7.4 million pounds ($11.2 million) for aggressive sales tactics, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday.

It is the latest move by the new watchdog to crack down on insurance rip-offs and improve competition in a sector still tarnished by the loan insurance mis-selling that has resulted in Britain's banks paying out more than 10 billion pounds in compensation.

Swinton failed to treat its customers fairly in the way it sold "add-on insurance" - policies bolted on to car, gadget or holiday sales.

"The nature of the failings, particularly poor sales scripts, meant that every sale could have been a mis-sale," the FCA said in a statement.

The watchdog found that calls by sales staff to customers were not properly monitored, with Swinton adopting a business strategy "geared to boosting profits at each stage of the process - design, launch and sale".

It said that Swinton failed to explain to customers that the monthly add-on policies were optional and were separate from other core insurance policies.

The fine would have been 10.5 million pounds had the company not settled at an early stage. The penalty was also reduced because of Swinton's swift action to put things right.

The FCA's investigation covered the two years to April 2012, during which Swinton generated income of 93 million pounds.

Swinton, which has more than 500 branches, has contacted 650,000 customers and set aside 11.2 million pounds for compensation, with nearly 2 million pounds already paid out.

"Swinton failed its customers," Tracey McDermott, the FCA's director of enforcement, said in a statement.

Martin Wheatley, the watchdog's chief executive, said that its first competition study, announced last week, will take a "far-sighted" view of how insurance add-ons are sold.

"The market study will look at the nature of competition in these markets, in particular whether these products represent good value for money and whether consumers understand what they are getting with their policy," Wheatley said on Tuesday.

The FCA has been looking at all areas of the sector and this month handed out a 2.8 million pound fine to PAS, the company that administers mobile phone insurance sold by Phones 4u, for its poor handling of complaints. ($1 = 0.6621 British pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Goodman)