BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
HONG KONG SINGAPORE Feb 1 A unit of the Swire group of companies, a Hong Kong conglomerate with interests ranging from properties to airlines, is among bidders for electronics and furniture retailer Courts Asia Ltd, two sources said, an asset that could fetch close to $400 million.
Asia Retail Group, the investor group that owns Courts and includes Baring Private Equity Asia, in October had hired HSBC Holdings Plc and BNP Paribas SA to sell the asset.
Baring, HSBC and Swire declined comment. BNP did not immediately respond. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred in HONG KONG and Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE)
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: