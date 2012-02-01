(Adds background, details)

By Stephen Aldred and Saeed Azhar

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Feb 1 A unit of the Swire group of companies, a Hong Kong conglomerate with interests ranging from properties to airlines, is among bidders for electronics and furniture retailer Courts Asia Ltd, two sources close to the matter said, an asset that could fetch close to $400 million.

Asia Retail Group, the investor group that owns Courts and includes Baring Private Equity Asia, in October had hired HSBC Holdings Plc and BNP Paribas SA to sell the asset.

Baring, BNP, HSBC and Swire all declined comment. The sources were not authorised to speak to the media.

Swire entered the bidding just a couple of weeks ago but has tabled a strong bid, the sources said.

A handful of parties from Hong Kong and China have placed bids for Courts, which operates in Singapore and Malaysia, one of the sources said.

The current process is the third attempt to sell Courts Asia, which retails furniture and electrical goods in Singapore and Malaysia, and provides consumer finance services.

Asia Retail Group tried to list Courts in 2010, but valuation concerns scuppered the listing. The investor group also tried to sell the business back in 2009 for $300 million but could not find buyers willing to pay the price.

Baring Private Equity, which manages about $5 billion, and Middle Eastern investor Topaz Investment, bought 54 percent of Courts for S$56.2 million ($45 million) in mid-2007, valuing the firm at just over S$100 million.

Courts, which was then listed on the Singapore Exchange, was making a loss at that time.

The Baring-led group subsequently bought the remaining shares in Courts as well as Malaysia-listed Courts Mammoth to form Courts Asia.

($1 = 1.256 Singapore Dollars)