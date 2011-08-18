(Corrects to show special A-share dividend is HK$3.00/share, not HK$1.15, and special B-share dividend is HK$0.60/share, not HK$0.23)

HONG KONG Aug 18 Swire Pacific Ltd said on Thursday it has proposed a special dividend of HK$3.00 per A share after its sale of wholly owned shopping mall Festival Walk was completed on Aug. 18.

Swire also proposed a special dividend of HK$0.60 per B share.

It said underlying profit from the disposal was expected to be HK$8.62 billion ($79.6 million).

For statement click here ($1 = 7.790 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)