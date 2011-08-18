China stocks rise as infrastructure sector rallies; HK gains
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
(Corrects to show special A-share dividend is HK$3.00/share, not HK$1.15, and special B-share dividend is HK$0.60/share, not HK$0.23)
HONG KONG Aug 18 Swire Pacific Ltd said on Thursday it has proposed a special dividend of HK$3.00 per A share after its sale of wholly owned shopping mall Festival Walk was completed on Aug. 18.
Swire also proposed a special dividend of HK$0.60 per B share.
It said underlying profit from the disposal was expected to be HK$8.62 billion ($79.6 million).
For statement click here ($1 = 7.790 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)
By Christina Martin Feb 10 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, mirroring gains in Asian shares and on Wall Street overnight after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would unveil a major tax reform that would include tax cuts for businesses and individuals. Asian shares rallied to an 18-month peak on upbeat Chinese trade data and strong gains on Wall Street, while the three main U.S. market indexes surged to new record highs after Trump promised a "phenomenal"
SYDNEY, Feb 10 Pacific Management Investment Co (Pimco), one of the world's largest bond funds, believes corn prices will outperform soybeans and is cautious about aluminium markets.