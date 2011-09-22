HONG KONG, Sept 2 Swire Pacific Ltd said on Thursday that it is considering a separate listing in Hong Kong of its unit Swire Properties Ltd.

The planned listing would be by way of introduction, Swire Pacific said in a statement.

"It is not intended that Swire Pacific should sell or that Swire Properties should issue any Swire Properties shares in conjunction with the listing," it said.

"The sale by Swire Properties of the property in Hong Kong known as Festival Walk earlier this year means that Swire Properties has sufficient capital for its current funding requirements." (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)