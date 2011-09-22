BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
HONG KONG, Sept 2 Swire Pacific Ltd said on Thursday that it is considering a separate listing in Hong Kong of its unit Swire Properties Ltd.
The planned listing would be by way of introduction, Swire Pacific said in a statement.
"It is not intended that Swire Pacific should sell or that Swire Properties should issue any Swire Properties shares in conjunction with the listing," it said.
"The sale by Swire Properties of the property in Hong Kong known as Festival Walk earlier this year means that Swire Properties has sufficient capital for its current funding requirements." (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.