HONG KONG Oct 27 Swire Pacific Ltd
said on Thursday that it has applied to the Hong Kong stock
exchange to list its unit Swire Properties Ltd and will
distribute 18 percent of Swire Properties shares to qualifying
shareholders.
The planned listing would be by way of introduction, meaning
it would not sell Swire Properties shares in conjunction with
the listing, Swire Pacific said in a statement.
"Following completion of the proposed spinoff, Swire
Properties will be able to raise capital from the equity capital
market in the future should the need arises," the property
conglomerate said.
The listing is subject to regulatory approval and the final
decision of Swire Properties, the property investment and
trading company said.
