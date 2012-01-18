(Corrects chairman's name in first paragraph)

HONG KONG Jan 18 Swire Properties Ltd has no immediate fundraising plans, Chairman Christopher Pratt told reporters on Wednesday, as the company is adequately cashed-up after selling a major Hong Kong shopping mall last year.

Earlier on Wednesday, Swire Properties shares climbed 7.6 percent on their trading debut after being spun off from parent Swire Pacific Ltd. Swire did not raise any money through the listing, which came by way of introduction. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan and Joy Leung; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)