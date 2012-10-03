BRIEF-Rapier Gold announces private placement for aggregate proceeds of up to $2.5 mln
* Rapier Gold Inc announces private placement to continue exploration programs at pen gold project
HONG KONG Oct 3 Swire Properties Ltd's biggest shareholder plans to sell about $648 million worth of shares in the real estate developer in a block offering, IFR reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the deal.
John Swire & Sons is offering 217 million shares in Swire Properties, which was spun off from Swire Pacific Ltd in January, at a range of HK$22.51-HK$23.23, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The deal comes after John Swire & Sons received a waiver from a 90-day lockup on the stock, as it sold another block worth $645 million in Swire Properties in August.
The selldown could total as much as HK$5.04 billion with shares offered at a discount of 3 percent to 6 percent from Monday's close of HK$23.95 each.
BOC International, HSBC, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are managing the deal, IFR added.
* Rapier Gold Inc announces private placement to continue exploration programs at pen gold project
* Funds responding to FCA interim review of sector (Recasts, adds Investment Association response)
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 European Union data protection watchdogs said on Monday they were still concerned about the privacy settings of Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system despite the U.S. company announcing changes to the installation process.