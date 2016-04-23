(Refiles to clarify nature of report due out in October)
VIENNA, April 23 The Power Grids unit of Swiss
engineer ABB, which currently is under strategic
review, had been "brought into shape" and was "back within the
margin target corridor", chairman Peter Voser said in an
interview published by daily Neue Zuercher Zeitung on Saturday.
ABB plans to present a report on a review of operations at
the unit - a supplier of power and automation systems employing
39,000 people - on Oct. 4.
So far, ABB has said the unit's review could result in its
sale, a listing on a stock exchange, or it could potentially
retaining the business while selling parts of it.
The Zurich-based conglomerate is under pressure from
activist investor Cevian Capital to improve performance and has
cut costs to help offset falling sales and profits.
Asked whether acquisitions were an option to get back to
growth, Voser said: "We pursue four priorities: organic growth,
continuously increasing dividend payments, inorganic growth
where we see a need, and share buy backs."
