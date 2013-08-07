GENEVA/ZURICH Aug 7 The Swiss authorities are
interrogating the extended family of Mukhtar Ablyazov, a Kazakh
oligarch arrested last week in France on fraud charges after 18
months on the run, and have effectively frozen some assets, a
prosecutor said.
A Swiss prosecutor said Kazakhstan had accused Swiss-based
Viktor Khrapunov, a former Kazakh government minister, mayor and
father-in-law of Ablyazov's eldest daughter Madina - along with
his wife Leila - of using public money for property investments.
The latest investigation into the family of Ablyazov, who is
accused of embezzling $6 billion by his former Kazakh bank BTA
in English courts, comes as the 50-year-old
billionaire dissident is held in France facing extradition to
Ukraine or Russia.
Ablyazov has long denied fraud charges, arguing that Kazakh
strongman President Nursultan Nazarbayev wants to eliminate him
as a political opponent and rob him of his assets.
He fled Kazakhstan in 2009 after BTA was seized by the
sovereign wealth fund and declared insolvent, saying his life
was in danger, and was granted political asylum in Britain in
2011. BTA launched 11 fraud claims against him in England while
Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine also brought charges against him.
Geneva-based prosecutor Jean-Bernard Schmid, who is leading
the Swiss investigation, told Reuters that Kazakhstan had
requested judicial help last year, but that Khrapunov and his
wife vehemently denied the allegations.
French-based lawyers for Ablyazov and a spokeswoman for the
Khrapunov family were not immediately available for comment.
"I am interrogating the family, examining the different
pieces and listening to their arguments," Schmid said.
"If the money that came from Kazakhstan was earned illegally
then we can consider that money laundering. The investigation is
partly about identifying bank accounts and making sure the money
doesn't disappear," he said.
Schmid, who conceded there was a connection between this
investigation and the arrest of Ablyazov in France, said
"restrictions" had now been placed on the Khrapunov family's
funds following allegations about a very large amount of money.
Swiss magazine Bilanz last year listed Khrapunov among
Switzerland's 300 richest people with a fortune of 300 to 400
million Swiss francs ($324 million to $432 million) - although
Khrapunov called this figure "highly exaggerated" in a later
interview with Swiss paper Tages Anzeiger.
Khrapunov's son Ilyas is a Geneva-based real estate
developer married to Abylazov's daughter Madina.
Ablyazov's wife and six-year-old daughter were expelled from
Italy in May after police, under pressure from the Kazakh
embassy, sought to arrest and deport her husband. The Italian
government later revoked its expulsion order saying it had been
abnormal.