SIERRE, Switzerland, March 14 A bus carrying Belgian tourists crashed into the wall of a tunnel in Switzerland, killing 28 people, 22 of them children, police said on Wednesday.

The bus, transporting 52 people from the Flemish-speaking region, crashed on Tuesday night in the canton of Wallis, which borders Italy, as it was heading back to Belgium from a skiing holiday camp, police said.

