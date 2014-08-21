ZURICH Aug 21 Swiss authorities have warned
that a plan by Etihad Airways to buy a third of Switzerland's
Darwin Airline does not meet legal requirements to be approved,
as foreign stakes in European airlines come under increasing
scrutiny.
Switzerland's Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) said
that Darwin, rebranded as Etihad Regional, has until Sept. 30 to
make changes to the agreement, which would then undergo a second
review.
FOCA examined whether the deal complied with rules that the
majority of Darwin shares must be owned by Swiss or EU citizens,
who must also effectively control the airline.
Etihad, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates,
plans to acquire a 33.3 percent stake in Darwin, adding to its
portfolio of minority stakes in global airlines, but the FOCA
said the deal as it stands would nevertheless give Etihad
effective control over the Swiss carrier.
"After looking at the documents, the FOCA concludes that the
proposed mechanisms of cooperation can lead to control of Darwin
by Etihad, and thus would be incompatible with statutory
provisions," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.
Etihad Regional said it was working closely with the FOCA
and that the statement did not constitute a final decision on
the deal.
"The Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) has clarified
its position and confirmed that it has not made or announced a
decision in relation to the control of Swiss-based Etihad
Regional, operated by Darwin Airline," Etihad Regional said in a
statement.
It said a majority of 66.7 per cent of the airline would be
retained by Swiss investors and that their interests would not
be compromised.
The statement comes months after the European Commission
opened a similar investigation into several foreign holdings in
European airlines including Etihad's 29.2 percent stake in
Germany's Air Berlin and Delta Air Lines' 49
percent of Britain's Virgin.
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad already owns stakes in five other
carriers including Air Berlin, Virgin Australia and Aer
Lingus.
A spokesman for Air Berlin said on Thursday the German
airline was not affected in any way by the Swiss announcement.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian in Zurich, Peter Maushagen in
Frankfurt and Praveen Menon in Dubai; editing by Jane Baird)