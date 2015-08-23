Colombia landslide kills at least 14, 60 injured
BOGOTA, April 1 At least 14 people have been killed and 60 injured in a landslide in Colombia's southwestern border province Pututmayo, officials said on Saturday.
ZURICH Aug 23 Two small planes crashed at an air show in Dittingen, Switzerland, on Sunday, killing at least one person, police said.
Two planes in a formation of three aircraft crashed shortly before 0930 GMT, Basel-Landschaft police said in a statement. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
MANILA, April 1 The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.