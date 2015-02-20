UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ZURICH Feb 20 A bomb threat was made on Friday against an aircraft operated by Lufthansa's Swiss at Zurich airport, a spokesman for the airport said.
Swiss flight LX 146 had been due to depart for New Delhi at 12:45 p.m. (1145 GMT).
"The aircraft has been moved to a de-icing pad," the spokesman said, adding that the aircraft's passengers and crew were inside the terminal.
Police declined to confirm they were investigating a bomb threat, saying only that police operation was in progress. Swiss was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Paul Arnold and Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders