ZURICH Feb 20 A bomb threat was made on Friday against an aircraft operated by Lufthansa's Swiss at Zurich airport, a spokesman for the airport said.

Swiss flight LX 146 had been due to depart for New Delhi at 12:45 p.m. (1145 GMT).

"The aircraft has been moved to a de-icing pad," the spokesman said, adding that the aircraft's passengers and crew were inside the terminal.

Police declined to confirm they were investigating a bomb threat, saying only that police operation was in progress. Swiss was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Paul Arnold and Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Kevin Liffey)