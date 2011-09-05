* Bankers group backs SNB policies, independence

* Speculation over target rate as franc soars

* Strong franc hurting bank earnings (Adds details, background)

ZURICH, Sept 5 Setting a temporary target for the Swiss franc against the euro could be an option, the head of the Swiss Bankers Association said on Monday, as the soaring franc hits banks, exporters and other sectors of the domestic economy.

"It could be a possibility," Patrick Odier told a news conference, adding that an appropriate target rate could be around 1.25 to 1.35 francs to the euro.

"Extraordinary situations must lead to extraordinary measures."

To counter a jump in the safe-haven franc to record highs in recent weeks, the Swiss National Bank has slashed interest rates to zero and is trying to make holding francs less attractive by rapidly expanding banks' sight deposits - accounts commercial banks hold at the SNB.

Those measures helped the euro rise towards 1.20 francs, but it slid again last week, eyeing 1.10 francs amid renewed concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and the health of the global economy, raising speculation about new SNB action.

The SNB, which came under heavy fire for the record loss it made in 2010 by intervening to cap the franc, has won broad praise for its latest approach, with markets speculating that political support could make new interventions more likely.

"Monetary policy must remain independent from any political pressure. We support the policies that the national bank has taken," Odier said.

He was speaking as the Swiss Bankers Association presented its annual report which said the strong franc is hurting bank earnings and could increase default risks, especially for loans to export companies, if it stays overvalued for a long time.

Odier said that just as important as monetary policy were government measures to make sure the economy stays competitive such as free trade deals, tax policy and cutting bureaucracy.

SNB policymakers have warned that the export-dependent economy is set to cool rapidly due to the soaring franc.

The head of the leading Swiss business lobby reiterated on Sunday his call for the SNB to set a temporary exchange rate target to cap the rise of the franc, saying Swiss firms need a euro rate above 1.20 francs to survive. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)