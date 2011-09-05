BRIEF-Mori Trust Sogo Reit to issue REIT bonds for 5 bln yen via public offering
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
ZURICH, Sept 5 Setting a temporary target for the Swiss franc against the euro could be a possibility in an extraordinary situation, the head of the Swiss Bankers Association said on Monday.
"Fixing levels could be a possibility in an extraordinary situation," Patrick Odier told a news conference.
But he declined to be specific about at what level to target and for how long.
The Swiss franc has been soaring from one record to the next in the past six months and nearly touched parity with the euro on Aug. 9, as investors worried about debts in the euro zone. The strong franc has prompted calls for interventions by the Swiss National Bank.
The franc was trading at 1.1140 per euro at 0910 GMT. (By Catherine Bosley)
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China's primary money rates on Friday showed a fall for the week due to expectations that the central bank would roll over its temporary liquidity support to cushion huge amounts of funds draining in the coming weeks. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.3728 percent on Friday morning, more than 18 basis points lower than previous wee
