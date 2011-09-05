ZURICH, Sept 5 Setting a temporary target for the Swiss franc against the euro could be a possibility in an extraordinary situation, the head of the Swiss Bankers Association said on Monday.

"Fixing levels could be a possibility in an extraordinary situation," Patrick Odier told a news conference.

But he declined to be specific about at what level to target and for how long.

The Swiss franc has been soaring from one record to the next in the past six months and nearly touched parity with the euro on Aug. 9, as investors worried about debts in the euro zone. The strong franc has prompted calls for interventions by the Swiss National Bank.

The franc was trading at 1.1140 per euro at 0910 GMT. (By Catherine Bosley)