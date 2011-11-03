ZURICH Nov 3 Swiss banking regulator FINMA said
it expects UBS AG and Credit Suisse Group AG
to pay out bonuses only on "true" profits, or those
stripped of effects which flattered third-quarter earnings such
as billion-franc accounting gains on their own debt.
FINMA is referring to differences in recently reported
profits, artificially inflated by accounting effects, and what
it terms economically sound practices in calculating profits.
The regulator lauded the banks for using the latter as a
yardstick in deciding bonuses.
"Many firms use economic concepts to calculate profits,
which in turn are used to decide bonuses in capital-intensive
areas such as investment banking," said FINMA spokesman Tobias
Lux.
"We see this as constructive, because economic calculations
such as these don't include valuations on own debt," Lux said on
Thursday.
UBS recorded a 1.77 billion franc ($2 billion) gain in the
third quarter on its own debt, while Credit Suisse profits were
flattered by a similar 1.34 billion franc accounting gain --
which occurs because the bank could profit from buying back its
own bonds at lower levels.
Both banks have highlighted in their compensation plans that
economic and sustainable profit is used as a basis for deciding
bonuses. FINMA's comments nevertheless underscore the
sensitivity of bonus payments as year-end nears, which is when
investment banks begin evaluating how much to pay their bankers
on top of fixed salaries.
"The size of the total (compensation) pool shall depend on
the long-term performance of the firm. For this purpose, the
profit sustainability as well as the risks borne are to be taken
into account," FINMA wrote in a post-crisis circular on
compensation, published in October 2009.
FINMA's crackdown on pay came against a backdrop of
widespread public outcry in Switzerland over banker bonuses
following the Swiss government rescue of UBS, mired in more than
$50 billion in writedowns on mortgage securities.
Bonus talks this year could be especially heated at UBS
after a $2 billion third-quarter trading loss from unauthorized
trading in equities.
It is unclear how bonuses at units separate from equities,
such as foreign exchange, where third-quarter revenue rose on
the year, will be affected by the rogue trading loss.
Despite a crackdown on expenses and the fresh round of
layoffs to slash 2 billion francs in yearly costs by 2013, pay
in CS's investment bank held up in the third quarter.
In contrast to UBS, where a large chunk of the bonus pot
consisted of awards deferred from other years, CS said
third-quarter compensation was flat from the previous three
months, reflecting an increase in new bonus accruals and a drop
in deferred awards.
Its compensation ratio came in at 58 percent, higher than at
some rivals such as Barclays Capital , but lower than at
UBS.
($1 = 0.881 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by David Holmes)