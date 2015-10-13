ZURICH Oct 13 Switzerland has not yet made a
decision on new leverage ratio targets for the country's biggest
banks, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.
"It's not yet decided," said Mario Tuor, head of
communications for the State Secretariat for International
Financial Matters. "It will be a government decision before the
end of the year, that's all we can say."
Tuor's comments followed a report that Switzerland will
require its biggest banks to have capital equal to about 5
percent of their total assets.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes
Neghaiwi)