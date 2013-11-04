BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
ZURICH Nov 4 Shares in Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse were down almost 3 percent in early trading on Monday after media reported Swiss politicians were considering tightening capital requirements for Swiss banks.
Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview on Sunday that Swiss banks should be subject to higher leverage ratio requirements of 6-10 percent, stricter than the ratio set out by Basel III rules.
Shares in UBS were down 2.7 percent at 0834 GMT, while Credit Suisse fell 2.8 percent, lagging a 0.1 percent weaker European banking sector index.
Broker J.P.Morgan Cazenove said in a note a 6 percent leverage ratio requirement would create "material uncertainty".
"Over time any such potential move could lead to further shrinkage of the FICC (fixed income, currencies and commodities) division for the Swiss investment banks, especially at Credit Suisse Group," the analysts said. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.