* UBS, CS would have to hold more capital than rivals

* Full lower house to vote on measure in Sept

* Upper house has already approved bank capital bill

* Committee rejected bid to cap bonuses

* UBS shares up 1.6 pct, CS up 1.3 pct

ZURICH, Aug 31 A Swiss parliamentary committee voted in favour of proposed tough capital standards for UBS and Credit Suisse , but rejected a proposal to cap bonuses at the big banks.

Switzerland -- where the balance sheets of the two big banks are four times the country's economic output -- is at the forefront of a global drive to tighten bank regulation after the government had to bail out UBS during the financial crisis.

The economics committee of the lower house of parliament approved the government's proposal by 18 to six votes late on Tuesday, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The legislation, which has already been approved by the upper house of parliament, will now go to the full lower house of parliament for final approval in September, meaning it could come into effect in 2012 with a transition period until 2018.

The proposal would require the two big Swiss banks to maintain an equity Tier 1 capital of at least 19 percent, far exceeding the new Basel III global capital requirements.

Of the so-called "Swiss Finish", 9 percentage points may consist of contingent convertible -- or CoCo -- bonds, which convert into equity if a bank runs into trouble.

The economics committee also backed a proposal to change the Swiss tax law to help banks issue CoCos.

But it rejected proposals to force the big banks to change their structures to make it easier to shield their core Swiss business from their risky investment bank operations in the case of another crisis.

And it also rejected an amendment to force the banks to cap bonuses to no more than half of fixed salaries, noting that the FINMA markets regulator already had procedures in place to make sure bonus plans did not lead to banks taking too much risk.

UBS, which has warned the rules could disadvantage the Swiss banks compared with international rivals, has toned down its criticism after the government agreed to regularly compare the rules with relevant standards abroad.

Credit Suisse has termed the proposals "tough but doable".

UBS shares were up 1.6 percent by 0816 GMT while CS were up 1.3 percent, versus a 1 percent rise in the European sector . (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Holmes)