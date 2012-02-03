ZURICH Feb 3 Swiss competition authorities said on Friday they had opened an investigation into banks, including UBS and Credit Suisse to see whether traders might have colluded to influence interbank lending rates.

COMCO said it had received information of possible collusion between derivative traders to influence the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and the Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate (TIBOR).

"Derivative traders working for a number of financial institutions might have manipulated these submissions by coordinating their behaviour, thereby influencing these reference rates in their favour," COMCO said in a statement.

U.S. and British regulators are investigating whether banks understated Libor to reduce borrowing costs and downplay investor panic during the financial crisis. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Martin de Sa'Pinto)