BRIEF-Beijing Etrol Technologies to boost U.S. unit's capital
* Says it plans to boost U.S. unit's capital by $5 million to $5.2 million
GENEVA May 26 A senior Swiss finance ministry official said on Tuesday he expected more Swiss banks to settle with the U.S. Department of Justice "in the near future", avoiding prosecution for helping U.S. account holders conceal assets and income.
"The department of justice has settled a few cases recently and we are expecting more cases to be settled in the near future," Jacques de Watteville, secretary of state for international financial matters, told a news conference. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Susan Thomas)
SHANGHAI, March 27 Chinese rail car manufacturer CRRC Corp will build 64 subway cars for the Los Angeles metro as part of an order that could be worth as much as $647 million.