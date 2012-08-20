* Banks' share of GDP set to slim to 5.7 pct by 2015

* Sector then to see small recovery by 2020

* Employment set to fall 0.3 pct each year until 2020

ZURICH, Aug 20 The importance of banking to the Swiss economy is expected to diminish in the coming years, a study found, as banks' profits are hit by tighter regulation and disputes with Germany and the United States over untaxed wealth in offshore accounts.

A study by the research institute BAKBASEL commissioned by the Swiss Bankers Association found that the banking sector, the largest contributor to Swiss economic growth over the past two decades, was set to see its share of annual gross domestic product decline to 5.7 percent by 2015 from 6.1 percent in 2011.

Weak global growth and restructuring due to new regulatory requirements are expected to cloud banks' prospects in the next few years but the sector should re-attain the 6.1 percent share of GDP seen last year by 2020, the study said.

"After a sluggish start given the rather unfavourable near-term environment, growth will pick up once the sector has realigned itself," the study said.

Employment in the banking sector is set to fall by 0.3 percent each year until 2020, the study concluded, as banks streamline operations and move business to more cost-effective locations.

"Since insurers and the other areas of the financial sector are also likely to create only a few jobs, we assume that barely any additional jobs will be created in the financial sector as a whole," it said.

Despite a recession and having to bail out flagship bank UBS in the financial crisis, Switzerland has escaped the slumping growth that is afflicting countries in the neighbouring euro zone. The Swiss government forecasts growth of 1.4 percent this year, accelerating a notch to 1.5 percent in 2013.

To prevent the government having to rescue another big bank, the Swiss have enacted tough new capital standards that go beyond the Basel III global rules. Along with weak investment banking revenues, the need for UBS and Credit Suisse to shore up capital has prompted them to slash costs and jobs.

At the same time, the $2 trillion offshore wealth management business is also facing damaging disputes with the United States and Germany over citizens of those countries who took advantaged of Swiss banking secrecy to cheat on taxes. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)