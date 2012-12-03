ZURICH Dec 3 Switzerland's largest banks said
on Monday they will penalize banks holding Swiss franc deposits
by imposing temporary fees and negative interest rates in a bid
to stem inflows of the red-hot Swiss currency.
"We invite out customers to keep cash balances as low as
possible to avoid negative credit charges," Credit Suisse
said in a statement to clients seen by Reuters.
"In cases where we see net inflows in cash clearing accounts
above a certain threshold, we continue to take corrective
action, by means of a temporary excess balance fee," UBS
said in a statement.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)