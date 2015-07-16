BRIEF-Boxer Capital reports 5.3 pct passive stake in Esperion Therapeutics
* Boxer Capital LLC reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc as of March 20 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mZu8Mb) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, July 16 The Swiss government said on Thursday that banks in Switzerland could apply for a simplified authorisation to operate in Germany with German financial regulator BaFin, moving to end a long-running tax standoff between the two countries.
Switzerland's finance department said it had clarified details of how to implement a cross-border tax agreement with Germany, which was originally struck in 2013.
"An understanding on detailed aspects of implementation was reached recently," it said in a statement. "With the memorandum, competition and consumer protection will be strengthened and cooperation between the financial market supervisory authorities intensified." (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Boxer Capital LLC reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc as of March 20 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mZu8Mb) Further company coverage:
March 23 Music-streaming service SoundCloud Ltd said on Thursday it had raised $70 million in debt from Ares Capital, Kreos Capital and Davidson Technology.