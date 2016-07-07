ZURICH, July 7 Switzerland's banking lobby said on Thursday Vontobel's Herbert Scheidt will take over from Patrick Odier as chairman later this year.

In a statement the Swiss Bankers Association said Scheidt, who has been chairman of Zurich-based Vontobel since 2011, will take over on Sept. 16. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)