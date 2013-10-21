ZURICH Oct 21 Switzerland's financial watchdog
has told HSBC and two other private banks to pay thousands of
Swiss francs for failing to supervise properly the accounts of
people close to ousted Tunisian President Zine al-Abidine Ben
Ali, television reported.
The report on RTS television late on Sunday said the
Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) faulted the way
HSBC Private Bank, Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) and EFG
Bank handled money of confidants of Ben Ali, who fled
in 2011 after popular protests ended his 23-year rule.
The case is another black mark for Swiss banks - the world's
largest managers of offshore wealth - that are trying to shed
their image as accomplices for strongmen and tax cheats.
Under Swiss rules, banks have to pay particular attention to
people in high office, known as politically exposed persons
(PEPs), when they open accounts. The rules, which also cover
family members and associates of such people, are aimed at
avoiding money laundering or other crimes.
FINMA declined comment on the RTS report, other than to
refer to a 2011 statement that it had opened enforcement
proceedings in four cases linked to due diligence of people
involved in the Arab Spring uprisings.
Most of the 20 Swiss banks it checked after Switzerland
froze accounts of people connected to revolts in Tunisia, Egypt
and Libya had handled cases of such politically exposed persons
adequately, it had said at the time.
RTS said FINMA in April charged HSBC 88,000 Swiss francs
($97,600) for costs, installed an external auditor and banned it
from opening accounts for PEPs for three years.
An HSBC spokesman declined to address the specific points
the report raised. He released a statement saying the few cases
cited by the regulator had happened a number of years ago.
"We have taken strong corrective measures since, which were
welcomed by the regulator. The bank has strict requirements and
monitoring controls in place that regulate entering into and
maintaining client relationships," it added.
UBP cited a statement to RTS confirming it had been subject
to a FINMA ruling but had not made it public given that the
incidents were not very serious and took place nine years ago.
"UBP decided not to appeal against the decision and
preferred to devote its energies to further improve its work
processes in line with the decision," it said.
The TV reported that FINMA had last year ordered UBP to pay
49,000 francs and EFG 46,000 francs in costs for the review. EFG
declined to comment on the report.
($1 = 0.9017 Swiss francs)
