UPDATE 1-Perrigo sells Tysabri royalty stream for up to $2.85 bln
Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
GENEVA Dec 15 Switzerland's plan to raise the leverage ratio required of banks is unrealistic, the chief executive of top Swiss bank UBS said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.
Last month, Switzerland's finance minister said the country's banks should be subject to a leverage ratio of between 6 and 10 percent, against the 3 percent for global banks under rules that come into force in 2018.
"On the requirement for 6-10 percent, all I can say is that this is an unrealistically high demand," Sergio Ermotti told the Schweiz am Sonntag newspaper, noting that Swiss regulators already required more than their peers abroad.
Such a policy would lead to higher interest rates on mortgages and corporate loans, and end banks' ability to offer favourable loans, which had benefitted the Swiss economy for the past 50 years, he said.
"Already about 25 percent of Swiss banks are earning no money and another 25 percent have such low margins that they are unlikely to survive in the long term," he said.
Regulators should not focus exclusively on the leverage ratio, but also take into account a bank's risk weighting and stress tests, he said, noting that there was no globally recognised definition of the leverage ratio.
"It's time for regulators to agree quickly instead of making public statements on any single financial measure," Ermotti said.
He also said that it was not constructive to be talking about imposing new requirements when the existing ones had not yet been put fully in place.
On Thursday the Swiss National Bank urged UBS and Credit Suisse to improve their capital and leverage ratios, which it said would be a major focus in the event of a crisis. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Louise Ireland)
Feb 28 Australian shares were expected to open mixed on Tuesday with materials stocks set to gain on iron ore and copper prices, while the market remains tepid in anticipation of U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to boost economic growth. The share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to 5699 points, a 25.2-point premium/discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark index ended 0.3 percent lower on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Peruvian State Banks https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894295 NEW YORK, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new report titled 'Peer Review: Peruvian State Banks' following a peer review of the international scale ratings of four state-owned financial institutions in Peru. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. The report highlights the