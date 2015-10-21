ZURICH Oct 21 Switzerland's government on Wednesday outlined tougher capital requirements for its two biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse.

The two Zurich-based banks will have to achieve a leverage ratio of 5 percent, with at least 3.5 percent made up by high-quality common equity tier 1 capital.

"The new requirements must be met by the end of 2019," the Swiss government said in a statement. "Once they are implemented by the banks concerned, the too-big-to-fail risks in Switzerland will once again be significantly reduced." (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Pravin Char)