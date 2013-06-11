* Widmer-Schlumpf ejected from powerful SVP
* Demonised in SVP campaign to maintain bank secrecy
* Dubbed "The Unwavering One", she highlights Swiss
conservatism
* Popular bridge-builder prepares Swiss banks for new
reality
By Emma Thomasson
ZURICH, June 11 Switzerland's Eveline
Widmer-Schlumpf, a lone woman in the male bastion of Swiss
finance, is short of friends as she seeks to end the country's
reputation as a haven for tax cheats, but has a track record of
getting her own way.
The 57-year-old finance minister has already taken tough
decisions in response to the global financial crisis, which hit
the liquidity of the country's vast banking industry and looks
likely to end the secrecy that has underpinned it.
She helped organise the bailout of the biggest Swiss bank
UBS in 2008 and negotiated a deal the following year
to prevent it being indicted on charges of helping rich
Americans dodge tax.
But she faces her trickiest task yet in the next two weeks
in persuading a hostile parliament to let other banks sidestep
secrecy laws and hand over information to U.S. authorities in
the hope of avoiding criminal charges that could destroy them.
She is also due to deliver a report on how much bank client
data to share with other countries in future, which could
recommend moving towards an automatic exchange of information.
That, and her proposal last month to allow Swiss authorities
the same access to bank clients' data, would effectively
overturn secrecy laws dating from 1934 which helped make
Switzerland the world's biggest offshore centre with $2 trillion
in assets.
"She has a lot of enemies," said Daniel Bochsler, Zurich
University assistant professor of comparative politics.
"Everybody knows that bank secrecy is dead. It is just a
question of how it will die. They are all trying to pin the
blame on her, but she is not the only protagonist."
Former Labour Minister Pascal Couchepin joked that if
Switzerland's world tennis champion Roger Federer lost, some
people would say it was the fault of Widmer-Schlumpf.
BRANDED A TRAITOR
She has been a hate figure for the right-wing Swiss People's
Party (SVP) -- the country's biggest -- since 2007, when
parliament voted her in to the seven-member coalition cabinet in
place of SVP firebrand leader Christoph Blocher.
Branding her a traitor, the anti-immigration party ejected
Widmer-Schlumpf and her moderate local wing the following year,
prompting her to set up the new centrist BDP, which came from
nowhere to win 5 percent of the vote in 2011 elections.
BDP head Martin Landolt says Widmer-Schlumpf can handle the
pressure. "She has to convey unpleasant messages and realities
that people don't like," he told Reuters. "She has always had to
fight, always been criticised, she doesn't know any other way."
The minister made more enemies in the Swiss establishment
when she worked with Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp
Hildebrand on a law passed in 2011 to force UBS and Credit
Suisse to hold more capital than their global rivals
in a bid to prevent another taxpayer bailout of a big bank.
Hildebrand was one of Widmer-Schlumpf's few close allies
since she served on the SNB's supervisory council in 2004-2007,
but was forced to quit in 2012 after the SVP helped expose
details of controversial foreign exchange trades by his wife.
The SVP accused Widmer-Schlumpf of trying to protect
Hildebrand during the scandal and continues to attack her every
move, depicting her as a witch-like figure in a new campaign to
anchor bank secrecy for Swiss citizens in the constitution.
"She is the driving force behind the proposal to scrap bank
secrecy for Swiss people. There is no pressure from other
countries to do so," said banker and SVP politician Thomas
Matter, who wants to force a referendum on the issue.
"It has been a demand of the left for 20 years, and
Widmer-Schlumpf now wants to make it happen," he told Reuters.
Switzerland started relaxing strict bank secrecy laws in
2009 to grant foreign tax authorities more information on their
own citizens. Widmer-Schlumpf is now suggesting Swiss tax
officials should have access to the same data on Swiss citizens.
"UNWAVERING"
With an authorised biography entitled "The Unwaivering One",
Widmer-Schlumpf was a practicising lawyer until entering
politics in 1998 as the first woman elected to the cantonal
government in Graubuenden, where she led the finance department.
She has a reputation as a hard taskmaster with little
tolerance for dissent, most recently announcing the departure of
Michael Ambuehl, Switzerland's main negotiator in tax disputes
with the United States and its European neighbours, after
apparent differences over style and strategy.
The wiry and energetic daughter of a cabinet minister, she
is reported to sleep and eat little, surviving on a diet of
chocolate bars.
In this conservative country, which only granted women the
vote at the federal level in 1971, she has had to be tough to
get on.
"When we were out with my father, people always used to say
'Oh, you only have three girls'. That was a formative experience
for me," she said at a public event in 2012.
When she told a professor that she wanted to have children
as well as practice law, he told her she should drop out
straight away because "housewives weren't needed in the law".
"Back then I said to myself I want to go into politics as a
woman. We women also have a role to play," she said.
Like German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Widmer-Schlumpf is
rarely seen in public with her husband, engineer Christoph, but
has still managed to balance career and family.
A mother of three whose first grandchild was born in 2011,
Widmer-Schlumpf blocks off time in her agenda to babysit and has
promised her daughter more help with childcare when she retires.
BUILDING BRIDGES
With women still a relatively recent novelty in Swiss public
life, Widmer-Schlumpf is among the country's most admired
politicians, protecting her from some of the right-wing ire.
"She is popular because she has a centrist position and she
seems to be a pragmatic bridge-builder. She is acceptable for
the left and the moderate right," said Bochsler.
That could help as she seeks to persuade parliament to adopt
contested legislation to allow banks to reveal information on
their employees and business partners to U.S. investigators.
A Swiss parliamentary committee narrowly recommended that
the upper house reject the bill when it meets on Wednesday, but
banks are lobbying fiercely in favour, fearful of possible U.S.
indictment if they are not freed to cooperate.
The minister, who says she likes chatting to fellow
passengers when travelling by train, is also preparing the
country for more concessions over bank secrecy as the Group of
Eight (G8) leading economies seeks to clamp down on tax evasion.
Widmer-Schlumpf tasked a commission of experts late last
year with the question of how much information banks should
reveal on their clients to foreign tax authorities.
With Austria and Luxembourg pledging in recent weeks to drop
bank secrecy for foreign clients, the commission looks set to
conclude that Switzerland has little choice but to follow suit
and abandon previous attempts to reach bilateral deals over tax.
"She has to bring people along with her but most of them are
still in full denial," said Martin Naville, head of the
Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce. "It is a pretty toxic brew
she has to deal with. It would have been easier if it had been
someone from one of the biggest parties."