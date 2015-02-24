ZURICH Feb 24 Switzerland's competition
commission WEKO is looking into possible manipulation of price
fixing in the precious metals market, its spokesman said on
Tuesday.
"We have a preliminary investigation into the manipulation
of gold and precious metal price fixing," the spokesman said. He
declined to say which banks were involved.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of
Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are
investigating at least 10 major banks, including Credit Suisse
and UBS, for possible rigging of
precious-metals markets.
WEKO has previously said it is investigating possible
collusion in the forex market by several banks. This
investigation is still ongoing, the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)