ZURICH, Oct 24 The Swiss finance ministry submitted amendments on Monday to national capital rules for banks to bring them into line with the Basel III international framework aimed at protecting the industry from future financial crises.

"The over 300 banks in Switzerland are affected to different extents depending on their current capital base and their diverging business models," the finance ministry said in a statement.

It said the greatest impact would be on UBS and Credit Suisse , although it noted they already face even more stringent Swiss capital rules approved by parliament last month.

Those rules will force the two big banks to hold equity Tier 1 capital of at least 10 percent, compared with 7 percent under the Basel III industry rules.

"Almost all Swiss institutions already hold sufficient high-quality capital to comply with the implementation in Switzerland of the new international capital requirements," the finance ministry said.

The finance ministry said it will hold a consultation process in November on the implementation of Basel III. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Cowell)