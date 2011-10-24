* Over 300 Swiss banks affected
* UBS, C.Suisse already subject to stricter Swiss rules
* Most Swiss banks already hold enough capital to comply
ZURICH, Oct 24 The Swiss finance ministry
submitted amendments on Monday to national capital rules for
banks to bring them into line with the Basel III international
framework aimed at protecting the industry from future financial
crises.
"The over 300 banks in Switzerland are affected to different
extents depending on their current capital base and their
diverging business models," the finance ministry said in a
statement.
It said the greatest impact would be on UBS and
Credit Suisse , although it noted they already face
even more stringent Swiss capital rules approved by parliament
last month.
Those rules will force the two big banks to hold equity Tier
1 capital of at least 10 percent, compared with 7 percent under
the Basel III industry rules.
"Almost all Swiss institutions already hold sufficient
high-quality capital to comply with the implementation in
Switzerland of the new international capital requirements," the
finance ministry said.
The finance ministry said it will hold a consultation
process in November on the implementation of Basel III.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Cowell)