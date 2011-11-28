ZURICH Nov 28 Switzerland's largest banks
UBS and Credit Suisse should step up the
pace at which they are stowing capital against possible future
losses if economic prospects worsen, the Organization for
Economic Co-operation and Development said.
"More rapid action would be desirable to raise the amount of
loss-absorbing capital that these two large banks hold," the
OECD wrote as part of a raft of recommendations in case
Switzerland's economic prospects worsen.
The OECD made the comments in its latest economic outlook,
released on Monday. It listed a worsening of the euro zone
crisis as the main economic risk for Switzerland.
The Swiss parliament recently approved a plan to make UBS
and Credit Suisse, which form the backbone of Switzerland's
finance industry, in turn responsible for a healthy portion of
gross domestic product, hold more capital than international
rivals.
The Swiss National Bank, regulator Finma and the Swiss
government are anxious to avoid a repeat of 2008, when UBS had
to be propped up with an emergency aid package.
The tougher rules, which demand capital ratios of at least
19 percent from UBS and Credit Suisse, came alongside
encouragement from officials to consider newer forms of capital
like so-called CoCo bonds.
Contingent convertible bonds are instruments which
automatically convert into equity capital when a bank's
common-equity ratio drops below a certain level.
