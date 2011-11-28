ZURICH Nov 28 Switzerland's largest banks UBS and Credit Suisse should step up the pace at which they are stowing capital against possible future losses if economic prospects worsen, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said.

"More rapid action would be desirable to raise the amount of loss-absorbing capital that these two large banks hold," the OECD wrote as part of a raft of recommendations in case Switzerland's economic prospects worsen.

The OECD made the comments in its latest economic outlook, released on Monday. It listed a worsening of the euro zone crisis as the main economic risk for Switzerland.

The Swiss parliament recently approved a plan to make UBS and Credit Suisse, which form the backbone of Switzerland's finance industry, in turn responsible for a healthy portion of gross domestic product, hold more capital than international rivals.

The Swiss National Bank, regulator Finma and the Swiss government are anxious to avoid a repeat of 2008, when UBS had to be propped up with an emergency aid package.

The tougher rules, which demand capital ratios of at least 19 percent from UBS and Credit Suisse, came alongside encouragement from officials to consider newer forms of capital like so-called CoCo bonds.

Contingent convertible bonds are instruments which automatically convert into equity capital when a bank's common-equity ratio drops below a certain level. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)