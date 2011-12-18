* Regulator: Bonuses to encompass both up- and downside

ZURICH Dec 18 Swiss financial market regulator FINMA wants Switzerland's banks to change the way they pay out bonuses so that employees are not encouraged to take excessive risks in a bid to boost profits, a paper reported on Sunday.

After flagship bank UBS had to take state aid during the financial crisis due to risky bets on subprime debt, calls have increase for banks to change their remuneration schemes so that employees are held accountable for losses they generate. The $2 billion trading loss uncovered at UBS only reinforced calls for action.

The newspaper SonntagsZeitung said FINMA had instructed banks that incentives in their trading business should not only be based on profitability but also on minimising losses.

"The effectiveness of the controls has the same importance as sticking to earnings goals," the newspaper quoted the FINMA letter as saying.

FINMA spokesman Tobias Lux said the communique, issued last week, was not new regulation but a clarification of existing rules.

When determining the performance of an investment banking unit or a trader and the level of remuneration to be paid, the manner and quality of controls on trading needed to be taken into account, the paper said. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)