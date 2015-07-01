(Adds context)
ZURICH, July 1 The Swiss government said on
Wednesday Thomas Bauer, an expert in banking law and combating
money laundering, would become the new chairman of the financial
regulator FINMA from January 2016.
FINMA's seven-member governing council said in a statement
it had chosen Bauer "on account of his track record and his
proven banking law expertise, namely in the area of due
diligence obligations and combating money laundering, in company
law and in insolvency and restructuring law".
The biggest case FINMA has tackled in the past year has been
attempts by the Zurich-based bank UBS to manipulate
foreign exchange benchmarks.
The regulator ordered UBS to hand over 134 million Swiss
francs ($142.42 million) as part of a global investigation into
forex trading.
FINMA drew some criticism this year over its handling of
allegations surrounding HSBC Holdings Plc's Swiss
business. A parliamentary subcommittee later concluded it was
satisfied with FINMA's oversight of the unit.
Bauer, 60, will join FINMA's board in August and will take
over as chairman from Anne Heritier Lachat after her term
expires at the end of 2015.
Former UBS banker Mark Branson remains CEO in
charge of day-to-day supervision of banks and insurers.
The government also named on Wednesday three new FINMA board
members -- former banking lobby lawyer Renate Schwob, former
Julius Baer banker Bernard Keller and Marlene Amstad,
a regional adviser for the Bank for International Settlements.
The government said all three were independent of the
entities they would supervise and said they would relinquish any
duties which could lead to conflicts of interest.
The comment about their independence was an attempt to avoid
any embarrassing missteps. Last year a veteran FINMA board
member had to unexpectedly step down due to ties to Banque
Privee Espirito Santo SA (BPES), then part of the Portuguese
Espirito Santo group of companies.
($1 = 0.9409 Swiss francs)
