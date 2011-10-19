* France, Italy, Greece, Belgium, Sweden interested in deals
GENEVA, Oct 19 Switzerland should not agree to
tax deals with countries beyond the European Union (EU) so as to
ease economic integration with the bloc and avoid even bigger
costs for Swiss banks, the deputy head of the Geneva Financial
Centre said on Wednesday.
The country has clinched deals with Britain and Germany to
tax money stashed by their citizens in secret accounts and is
inching towards an agreement with the United States to settle a
dispute over Swiss banks helping wealthy Americans dodge taxes.
"Should we hope to count a greater number of states as
possible partners in this system of withholding tax? Yes, if
they are in the heart of the European Union. Clearly not beyond
that," Nicolas Pictet, vice president of the centre and a
partner at the private bank Pictet, told a news conference of
the Geneva group that links 80 banks.
France is interested in a deal with Switzerland to catch tax
dodgers, Pictet said.
"Will they follow up? We don't know. It is their decision,
they are in an electoral period," he said, adding that Italy,
Greece, Sweden, Belgium and other northern European states were
also interested.
The strict bank secrecy that has helped Switzerland build up
a $2 trillion offshore financial sector has come under heavy
pressure in recent years as governments with big budget deficits
seek to boost revenues by clamping down on tax evasion.
The withholding agreements still face hurdles, particularly
in Germany where the deal has come under fierce criticism for
being too lenient on tax evaders and going against EU policy on
transparency and information exchange.
The role of the Swiss banks as tax collector can only be in
the context of a strong economic interdependence and market
access for them, Pictet said. There would be a "disproportionate
cost" should such deals be extended beyond the EU bloc.
"The figure of 500 million (Swiss francs) was mentioned at
the time of the agreement with Germany as the cost for banks to
set up the system. I leave to your imagination what it would
represent to put in place a system for collecting a withholding
tax across the planet with all the different existing systems."
Beyond the EU, Pictet said Switzerland should offer double
taxation deals based on standards set by the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
U.S. DEAL MUST BE IN LINE WITH SWISS LAW
Regarding the United States, he said difficulties remain.
"As much as we want a deal with the United States, it must
be in line with (Swiss) law and should not constitute an
unacceptable precedent," he said.
Swiss bankers expect the economy to face hurdles this year
and next, the results of an annual survey conducted by Geneva
Financial Centre showed. "A majority expect a difficult year in
2011, or stagnant at best," Bernard Droux, its president said.
"Given the chronic debts of our neighbours and the United
States, we suffer along with it. If you add the strength of the
Swiss franc, we will also have a difficult year in 2012 if
markets don't come back," he said.
"It is a challenge," Droux said. "Ours is an industry that
is reinventing itself and will fight back."
Swiss-based financial institutions should pay greater
attention to management of institutional funds, Pictet said.
Other financial centres including Singapore are positioning
themselves as centres for administering funds.
"We must be vigilant and defend ourselves," he said.
