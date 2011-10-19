* France, Italy, Greece, Belgium, Sweden interested in deals
* Too costly to extend deals beyond EU - Geneva banker
* Geneva banks expect tough times to continue into 2012
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Oct 19 Switzerland should limit future
anti-tax dodging deals to European Union states, and demand in
return greater market access for Swiss banks in these countries,
a leading Swiss banker said on Wednesday.
Nicolas Pictet, vice-president of the Geneva Financial
Centre, told Reuters that Switzerland and the United States
should end a long-running row on tax evaders by an accord that
would compensate Swiss banks through less stringent terms of
compliance with a U.S. law on foreign accounts.
Switzerland has clinched deals with Britain and Germany to
tax money stashed by their citizens in secret accounts and is
inching towards an agreement with the United States to settle a
dispute over Swiss banks helping wealthy Americans to dodge
taxes.
"Should we hope to count a greater number of states as
possible partners in this system of a withholding tax? Yes, if
they are in the heart of the European Union. Clearly not beyond
that," Pictet told a news conference of the Geneva association
that links 80 banks.
France is interested in a deal with Switzerland to catch tax
dodgers, said Pictet, also a partner at the private bank Pictet
and president of the Swiss Private Bankers Association.
"Will they follow up? We don't know. It is their decision,
they are in an electoral period," he said. Italy, Greece,
Sweden, Belgium and other northern European states were also
interested in striking deals, he added.
The strict bank secrecy that has helped Switzerland to build
up a $2 trillion offshore financial sector has come under heavy
pressure in recent years as governments with big budget deficits
seek to boost revenues by clamping down on tax evasion.
The withholding agreements still face hurdles, particularly
in Germany where the deal has come under fierce criticism for
being too lenient on tax evaders and going against EU policy on
transparency and information exchange.
The role of the Swiss banks as tax collector can only be in
the context of a strong economic interdependence, market access,
and security of data, Pictet said.
There would be a "disproportionate cost" should such deals
be extended beyond the EU bloc, he said. The majority of EU
states have a withholding tax system offering fiscal cohesion
and a "reasonable cost" for Swiss banks, he said.
"The figure of 500 million (Swiss francs) was mentioned at
the time of the agreement with Germany as the cost for banks to
set up the system. I leave to your imagination what it would
represent to put in place a system for collecting a withholding
tax across the planet with all the different existing systems."
Beyond the EU, Pictet said Switzerland should offer double
taxation deals based on standards set by the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
U.S. DEAL MUST BE IN LINE WITH SWISS LAW
Regarding the United States, he said difficulties remain.
"As much as we want a deal with the United States, it must
be in line with (Swiss) law and should not constitute an
unacceptable precedent," he said.
Pictet told Reuters in an interview after the event: "A
solution must be found for this affair so we don't get fresh
demands from the United States every year."
"In return, we must obtain something in the FATCA context.
It's a system with huge, prohibitive costs, because it applies
to dual nationals and greencard holders (U.S. residents)."
He was referring to the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act
(FATCA), which was made law last year. Under FATCA, new
disclosures to the Internal Revenue Service are required by
foreign banks and other institutions where accounts are held by
U.S. clients with more than $50,000 in assets.
"There should be a FATCA-lite for Switzerland, with less
demands for Swiss financial institutions," Pictet said.
Swiss bankers expect the economy to face hurdles this year
and next, an annual survey conducted by Geneva Financial Centre
showed. "A majority expect a difficult year in 2011, or stagnant
at best," Bernard Droux, its president, said.
"Given the chronic debts of our neighbours and the United
States, we suffer along with it. If you add the strength of the
Swiss franc, we will also have a difficult year in 2012 if
markets don't come back," he said.
"It is a challenge," said Droux, partner at Lombard Odier
Darier Hentsch & Cie. "Ours is an industry that is reinventing
itself and will fight back."
