* France, Italy, Greece, Belgium, Sweden interested in deals

* Too costly to extend deals beyond EU - Geneva banker

* Geneva banks expect tough times to continue into 2012 (Adds quotes)

By Stephanie Nebehay

GENEVA, Oct 19 Switzerland should limit future anti-tax dodging deals to European Union states, and demand in return greater market access for Swiss banks in these countries, a leading Swiss banker said on Wednesday.

Nicolas Pictet, vice-president of the Geneva Financial Centre, told Reuters that Switzerland and the United States should end a long-running row on tax evaders by an accord that would compensate Swiss banks through less stringent terms of compliance with a U.S. law on foreign accounts.

Switzerland has clinched deals with Britain and Germany to tax money stashed by their citizens in secret accounts and is inching towards an agreement with the United States to settle a dispute over Swiss banks helping wealthy Americans to dodge taxes.

"Should we hope to count a greater number of states as possible partners in this system of a withholding tax? Yes, if they are in the heart of the European Union. Clearly not beyond that," Pictet told a news conference of the Geneva association that links 80 banks.

France is interested in a deal with Switzerland to catch tax dodgers, said Pictet, also a partner at the private bank Pictet and president of the Swiss Private Bankers Association.

"Will they follow up? We don't know. It is their decision, they are in an electoral period," he said. Italy, Greece, Sweden, Belgium and other northern European states were also interested in striking deals, he added.

The strict bank secrecy that has helped Switzerland to build up a $2 trillion offshore financial sector has come under heavy pressure in recent years as governments with big budget deficits seek to boost revenues by clamping down on tax evasion.

The withholding agreements still face hurdles, particularly in Germany where the deal has come under fierce criticism for being too lenient on tax evaders and going against EU policy on transparency and information exchange.

The role of the Swiss banks as tax collector can only be in the context of a strong economic interdependence, market access, and security of data, Pictet said.

There would be a "disproportionate cost" should such deals be extended beyond the EU bloc, he said. The majority of EU states have a withholding tax system offering fiscal cohesion and a "reasonable cost" for Swiss banks, he said.

"The figure of 500 million (Swiss francs) was mentioned at the time of the agreement with Germany as the cost for banks to set up the system. I leave to your imagination what it would represent to put in place a system for collecting a withholding tax across the planet with all the different existing systems."

Beyond the EU, Pictet said Switzerland should offer double taxation deals based on standards set by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

U.S. DEAL MUST BE IN LINE WITH SWISS LAW

Regarding the United States, he said difficulties remain.

"As much as we want a deal with the United States, it must be in line with (Swiss) law and should not constitute an unacceptable precedent," he said.

Pictet told Reuters in an interview after the event: "A solution must be found for this affair so we don't get fresh demands from the United States every year."

"In return, we must obtain something in the FATCA context. It's a system with huge, prohibitive costs, because it applies to dual nationals and greencard holders (U.S. residents)."

He was referring to the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), which was made law last year. Under FATCA, new disclosures to the Internal Revenue Service are required by foreign banks and other institutions where accounts are held by U.S. clients with more than $50,000 in assets.

"There should be a FATCA-lite for Switzerland, with less demands for Swiss financial institutions," Pictet said.

Swiss bankers expect the economy to face hurdles this year and next, an annual survey conducted by Geneva Financial Centre showed. "A majority expect a difficult year in 2011, or stagnant at best," Bernard Droux, its president, said.

"Given the chronic debts of our neighbours and the United States, we suffer along with it. If you add the strength of the Swiss franc, we will also have a difficult year in 2012 if markets don't come back," he said.

"It is a challenge," said Droux, partner at Lombard Odier Darier Hentsch & Cie. "Ours is an industry that is reinventing itself and will fight back." (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)