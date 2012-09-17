* Credit Suisse staff informed following objections
* Handover does not include client names
* Negotiations between Switzerland, U.S. on tax evasion
ZURICH, Sept 17 Credit Suisse said it
would transfer more information on its money management arm for
wealthy Americans to U.S. officials, including more names of its
own employees, as part of an effort to settle a tax evasion
probe.
For the first time, Credit Suisse employees will be told
before their names are disclosed to U.S. officials, a bank
spokesman said, after previous transfers of information by banks
drew criticism.
The handover, which does not include names of clients, forms
part of ongoing negotiations between the Swiss government and
U.S. justice and tax officials, who accuse eleven Swiss private
banks of helping Americans dodge taxes through hidden Swiss
offshore accounts.
Transfers of information have sparked objections from
Switzerland's privacy watchdog and a legal complaint against
HSBC for handing over data on its employees, which a
lawyer said infringed Swiss privacy laws.
Banks including HSBC, Credit Suisse and Julius Baer
have already passed on about 10,000 employee names in
an attempt to avoid the fate of private bank Wegelin, which
broke up in January under threat of indictment, bank employees
and lawyers said.
The latest U.S. investigation has rocked the Swiss private
banking industry even after a landmark settlement with UBS
in 2009, which handed over the names of more than
4,000 wealthy American clients and paid $780 million after
admitting wrong-doing.
UBS no longer offers offshore accounts to American clients.
Swiss officials have said U.S. elections in November could
complicate a settlement - initially expected by the end of 2012
- of the dispute. Switzerland's finance minister said a victory
by presidential challenger Mitt Romney would not necessarily
ease the talks.
The mood among Swiss bankers, many of whom have shelved
travel plans outside Switzerland for fear of being arrested in
connection with the U.S. probe, has become more tense as
negotiations drag on.