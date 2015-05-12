ZURICH May 12 Switzerland's banks will benefit
from the global crackdown on tax avoidance, the president of the
country's association of foreign banks and head of HSBC's
Swiss private banking arm said on Tuesday.
The Alpine nation famed for its banking secrecy is bowing to
international pressure by committing to a cross-border
data-sharing programme, but HSBC's Franco Morra, speaking as
president of the Association of Foreign Banks in Switzerland,
said the country's professional infrastructure will ensure it
remains competitive in the fight for foreign cash.
"Not only do you (in Switzerland) have the competencies and
the expertise, but also dealing with the past and actually
creating a level playing field on tax transparency, I think we
will gain a lot in terms of competitiveness as a financial
centre," he said in a panel discussion on the Organization for
Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) Automatic Exchange
of Information programme in Zurich.
"That will give us big opportunities to grow again our
private banking business."
Some countries will begin exchanging data in 2017, with
Switzerland having pledged to do so a year later.
This erosion of Switzerland's long-held secrecy rules will
require banks to report residents' account balances, interest
and other earnings to the government, which can share the data
with any other government signed up to the programme.
Morra did not comment on HSBC at Tuesday's event.
The bank was dragged into the public spotlight this year
with an admission of past failings in compliance and controls at
its Swiss private bank.
It also faces investigation by U.S. and French authorities
and an inquiry by British lawmakers after reports that it had
helped customers to conceal millions of dollars of assets.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Goodman)