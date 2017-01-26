ZURICH Jan 26 Swiss private banks have profited
from rising stock markets and renewed client optimism since the
election of U.S. President Donald Trump, Julius Baer
Chief Executive Boris Collardi said on Thursday.
"We have seen client interest in financial markets
increasing," Collardi told Reuters. "With stocks going up, you
have assets going up, transaction volumes going up, which is all
a positive for the banks because we have more assets, more
revenues."
Over the medium to long term, banks also stand to gain from
deregulation in a sector increasingly saddled with mounting
compliance efforts since the 2008 financial crisis, he said.
Speaking earlier at a conference in Berne about the
implications of Britain's decision to exit the European Union,
Collardi warned Switzerland should not unnecessarily cut off any
negotiating possibilities amid a changing political landscape
and uncertain future for the EU.
While the consequences of Brexit will remain manageable for
Swiss banks in the foreseeable future, Switzerland stands little
chance of gaining significantly from the weakness of London's
financial centre, he said.
This year would be a year of many changes and he expected
consolidation in Europe's banking sector over the medium term.
"As long as the cost of money remains low and stock
valuations go up, we could be in a positive environment for
M&A," Collardi said.
"We still have overcapacity in the European banking sector.
I could imagine that some of the Swiss banks, based on their
strength, may continue to take advantage of international M&A
opportunities."
