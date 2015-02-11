* Yield at 10-year govt bond falls to 0.011 pct

* Investors see franc as a safe investment (Adds detail, context)

ZURICH Feb 11 Switzerland's 10-year cost of borrowing fell to a record low at a bond auction on Wednesday, showing investors remain keen to park their money there despite a surge in the Swiss franc after its euro cap was abandoned.

The Swiss Federal Treasury said it had sold 122.650 million Swiss francs ($132.34 million) of a 1.50 percent government bond due July 2025, paying a yield of 0.011 percent.

It had paid a yield of 0.198 percent to sell the same bond on Jan. 14, one day before the Swiss National Bank announced it would scrap its cap on the franc against the euro.

Since then, the franc has appreciated more than 20 percent against both the euro and the dollar.

Switzerland's central bank wants to discourage new flows into the franc and in January pushed down the interest rate on some cash deposits held by commercial banks and other financial institutions at the central bank to -0.75 percent.

At Wednesday's auction, the Treasury also sold 187.975 million Swiss francs of a 2037 bond at a yield of 0.461 percent.

($1 = 0.9268 Swiss francs) (Reporting Kirsti Knolle; Additional reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Rupert Pretterklieber; Editing by Catherine Evans)