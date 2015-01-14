ZURICH, Jan 14 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 1.5 Maturity date 24 Jul 2025 Auction date 14 Jan 2015 Allotted (mln Sfr) 300.750 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 113.50 Yield (pct) 0.198 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.24 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 373.250