ZURICH, Jan 14 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 2.25 Maturity date 22 Jun 2031 Auction date 14 Jan 2015 Allotted (mln Sfr) 215.050 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 129.6 Yield (pct) 0.384 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.7 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 365.430