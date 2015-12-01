Dollar falls against yen after U.S. missile launch in Syria
TOKYO, April 7 The dollar slipped against the safe-haven Japanese yen on Friday, after a U.S. launch of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
LONDON Dec 1 Swiss 10-year government bond yields fell on Tuesday to a record low of -0.4 percent ahead of Thursday's meeting of the European Central Bank, at which it is widely expected to ease monetary policy.
Swiss 10-year yields have been falling since mid-September and the two-year yield fell on Tuesday as low as -1.214 percent.
By comparison, euro zone benchmark German 10-year yields stand at 0.47 percent while two-year German yields fell on Tuesday to a record low -0.425 percent.
The Swiss National Bank imposed negative deposit rates and bought foreign currency to stabilise the franc currency after the bank abandoned a cap on the franc's value against the euro in January.
The SNB still describes the franc as "significantly overvalued" and Chairman Thomas Jordan told a newspaper last week the SNB had no limit on increasing its balance sheet.
