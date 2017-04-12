BRIEF-SHL appoints Yossi Vadnagra as CFO
* Appoints Yossi Vadnagra As Cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, April 12 The Swiss Federal Treasury issued the following information on its latest government bond issue on Wednesday: Coupon (pct) 0.00 Maturity date 22 Jun. 2029 Auction date 12 April Allotted (mln Sfr) 141.6 Retained (mln Sfr) 0 Issue price (pct) 100.9 Yield (pct) -0.074 Alloc at issue price (pct) 100 Bid/Cover ratio 1.69 Total bids received (mln Sfr) 239.1 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Appoints Yossi Vadnagra As Cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 15 Switzerland's two biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, are on track to meet the country's updated too-big-to-fail rules but more progress is needed in preparing plans for a potential insolvency, the Swiss central bank said on Thursday.
* CANCELLATION OF PUBLICLY HELD REGISTERED SHARES IN LOOSER HOLDING AG AND DELISTING FROM THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE, EFFECTIVE JUNE 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)