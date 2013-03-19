European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
ZURICH, March 19 The Swiss federal treasury said on Tuesday it will make use of an optional bond auction date on April 10.
The government said it will disclose bond terms on April 9. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.