FOREX-Euro recovers against dollar after France's Macron gains support
* French centrist Bayrou says offering alliance with independent candidate Macron
ZURICH Nov 13 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was offering a 1.5 percent bond maturing in 2042 in a tender.
* French centrist Bayrou says offering alliance with independent candidate Macron
NEW YORK, Feb 22 The euro hit a six-week low against the dollar on Wednesday on concern over France's presidential election campaign, a growing gap between U.S. and euro zone interest rates and the increasing risk of a rate increase from the Federal Reserve in March.
Feb 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.